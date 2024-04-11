Breaking down the Eagles' All-Howie Roseman draft team

Howie Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager or de facto general manager for 13 NFL drafts.

During those 13 drafts — we’re not counting 2015 when Chip Kelly was in charge of personnel — Roseman has selected a total of 105 players.

Of course, those first few years were still when longtime coach Andy Reid was around, but Roseman was the GM. So he still gets the credit and the blame for those selections.

Last week on the Eagle Eye podcast, we set out to put together the all-Howie team — the best 11 players on each side of the ball based on Roseman’s picks.

Here’s what we came up with:

QB: 2020: 2-53 - Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

It was a surprise when the Eagles used their second-round pick on Hurts back in 2020. They still had Carson Wentz as their starter but we all know how that season went. Since then, Hurts has become the franchise quarterback for the Eagles. While there’s still room for growth, Hurts has led the Eagles to the playoffs in all three of his seasons as a starter and has been a back-to-back Pro Bowler. He finished second in the MVP race in 2022.

The other top competitors to be the QB on this team were Wentz and Nick Foles but we decided Hurts has done enough already to surpass them. Wentz’s peak was incredible but short-lived, although Roseman’s aggressiveness to land Wentz in 2016 should be applauded. And then there was Foles in 2012. In his second season, the third-round pick had that incredible 27-2 TD-to-INT ratio but is best remembered for coming back and winning a Super Bowl as a free agent addition in 2017.

2023: 6-188 - Tanner McKee (Stanford)

2020: 2-53 - Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

2019: 5-167 - Clayton Thorson (Northwestern)

2016: 1-2 - Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

2013: 4-98 - Matt Barkley (USC)

2012: 3-88 - Nick Foles (Arizona)

2010: 4-122 - Mike Kafka (Northwestern)

RB: 2019: 2-53 - Miles Sanders (Penn State)

While Sanders never really became a true star player with the Eagles, he did have his best season in 2022, rushing for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Super Bowl season. He made the Pro Bowl. And he also had at least 750 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Eagles, averaging 5.0 yards per carry during his time in Philly before joining the Panthers as a free agent in 2023.

It’s no surprise that Sanders represents the highest pick Roseman has ever made at the running back position. There have been some other productive players like Kenny Gainwell and Wendell Smallwood but there’s no questioning Sanders’ spot on this team.

2021: 5-150 - Kenny Gainwell (Memphis)

2019: 2-53 - Miles Sanders (Penn State)

2017: 4-132 - Donnel Pumphrey (San Diego State)

2016: 5-153 - Wendell Smallwood (West Virginia)

2012: 7-229 - Bryce Brown (Kansas State)

2011: 5-149 - Dion Lewis (Pittsburgh)

2011: 7-240 - Stanley Havili (USC)

2010: 6-200 - Charles Scott (LSU)

WR: 2021: 1-10 - DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

WR: 2014: 2-42 - Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

The Eagles have taken 11 receivers under Roseman (Nelson Agholor came in 2015 and doesn’t count for this team) but the results haven’t been great. The best receiver he’s ever taken came in 2021, when he drafted the Heisman Trophy winner. Smith’s spot on this team was easy. Even though Matthews’ career really fell off, it’s hard to argue with his production through three seasons: 225/2,673/19. And it’s not like there was a ton of competition.

On the field, Riley Cooper was a good fifth-round pick and had an impressive 835-yard season in 2013 but that wasn’t enough to make the team. Quez Watkins had a good season for a sixth-round pick but fell off the last couple of years. The J.J. Arcega-Whiteside pick at 57 overall is one that really hurt.

2021: 1-10 - DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

2020: 1-21 - Jalen Reagor (TCU)

2020: 5-168 - John Hightower (Boise State)

2020: 6-200 - Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi)

2019: 2-57 - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Stanford)

2017: 4-118 - Mack Hollins (North Carolina)

2017: 5-166 - Shelton Gibson (West Virginia)

2014: 2-42 - Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

2014: 3-86 - Josh Huff (Oregon)

2012: 6-194 - Marvin McNutt (Iowa)

2010: 5-159 - Riley Cooper (Florida)

TE: 2013: 2-35 - Zach Ertz (Stanford)

TE: 2018: 2-49 - Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State)

Because of the struggles the Eagles have had finding receivers, we’re using 12 personnel on offense. We’d rather have Goedert than Cooper on the field. And if you’re going with two tight ends, there’s not much of a decision process. Ertz had a tremendous Eagles career. He made three Pro Bowls and caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII. While Goedert hasn’t been able to stay healthy enough to become a Pro Bowler, he’s been an excellent dual threat tight end.

And the Eagles just haven’t drafted many tight ends during Roseman’s tenure.

2022: 6-198 - Grant Calcaterra (SMU)

2018: 2-49 - Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State)

2013: 2-35 - Zach Ertz (Stanford)

2010: 4-125 - Clay Harbor (Missouri State)

LT: 2018: 7-233 - Jordan Mailata (Stoutland University)

LG: 2021: 2-37 - Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

C: 2011: 6-191 - Jason Kelce (Cincinatti)

RG: 2016: 3-79 - Isaac Seumalo (Oregon State)

RT: 2013: 1-4 - Lane Johnson (Oklahoma)

The Eagles have prioritized building through the trenches so it’s notable that just one of their three first-round picks under Roseman made this team. The other two — Danny Watkins and Andre Dillard — didn’t even come close. It’s also fun that two of the players on this list were taken in Rounds 6 and 7. Kelce was a sixth-rounder but is a future Hall of Famer. And Mailata was a lottery ticket in the seventh round but has turned himself into one of the better left tackles in football. Dickerson is already a two-time Pro Bowler and while it took Seumalo a while to crack the starting lineup, he ended up being a solid player for the Eagles.

We’ll see if either Cam Jurgens or Tyler Steen can do enough over the next few years to wrestle a spot away from Seumalo. If you’re looking for a sixth man from Howie’s draft picks, it’s probably Halapoulivaati Vaitai; Big V was the starting left tackle in Super Bowl LII.

2023: 3-65 - Tyler Steen (Alabama)

2022: 2-51 - Cam Jurgens (Nebraska)

2021: 2-37 - Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

2020: 4-145 - Jack Driscoll (Auburn)

2020: 6-210 - Prince Tega (Auburn)

2019: 1-22 - Andre Dillard (Washington)

2018: 6-206 - Matt Pryor (TCU)

2018: 7-233 - Jordan Mailata (Stoutland University)

2016: 3-79 - Isaac Seumalo (Oregon State)

2016: 5-164 - Halapoulivaati Vaitai (TCU)

2013: 1-4 - Lane Johnson (Oklahoma)

2012: 5-153 - Dennis Kelly (Purdue)

2012: 6-200 - Brandon Washington (Miami)

2011: 1-23 - Danny Watkins (Baylor)

2011: 5-161 - Julian Vandervelde (Iowa)

2011: 6-191 - Jason Kelce (Cincinatti)

DE: 2018: 4-130 - Josh Sweat (Florida State)

DE: 2010: 1-13 - Brandon Graham (Michigan)

The Eagles have selected four first-rounders at the edge rusher position and we know Marcus Smith and Derek Barnett aren’t on this team; we’ll see about Nolan Smith. It took Graham a long time to get his career going in the right direction but the longest-tenured athlete in Philly is a local folk hero and really beloved. Even though Sweat struggled down the stretch in 2023, he was a great fourth-round pick and has 35 sacks in six seasons with the Birds.

It seemed pretty straight forward to go with Graham and Sweat at these two spots. Barnett was a starter but wasn’t very productive. Vinny Curry ended up playing eight years for the Eagles and was the next closest to making this list.

2023: 1-30 - Nolan Smith (Georgia)

2022: 6-181 - Kyron Johnson (Kansas)

2021: 6-191 - Tarron Jackson (Coastal)

2021: 7-234 - Patrick Johnson (Tulane)

2020: 7-233 - Casey Toohill (Stanford)

2019: 4-138 - Shareef Miller (Penn State)

2018: 4-130 - Josh Sweat (Florida State)

2017: 1-14 - Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

2016: 7-240 - Alex McCalister (Florida)

2014: 1-26 - Marcus Smith (Louisville)

2013: 7-212 - Joe Kruger (Utah)

2013: 7-239 - David King (Oklahoma)

2012: 2-59 - Vinny Curry (Marshall)

2010: 1-13 - Brandon Graham (Michigan)

2010: 3-86 - Daniel Te’o-Nesheim (Washington)

2010: 5-134 - Ricky Sapp (Clemson)

DT: 2012: 1-12 - Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)

DT: 2023: 1-9 - Jalen Carter (Georgia)

The Cox pick is pretty darn easy. He just finished up a tremendous 12-year career with six Pro Bowls nods and a chance to make it to Canton as a Hall of Famer. After that? It’s a bit tricky. We went with Carter based on the strength of half of his rookie season. That’s how good Carter looked early in 2023 but it’s probably a bit of a projection.

But we went with Carter because the rest of the candidates were all pretty close. Milton Williams has been solid for three seasons, Bennie Logan had a nice little run, Beau Allen was a piece on the Super Bowl team. And we still don’t really know about Jordan Davis. So maybe it’s a bit too early to put Carter ahead of some of those players but something tells me this won’t even be a question in another year.

2023: 1-9 - Jalen Carter (Georgia)

2023: 7-249 - Moro Ojomo (Texas)

2022: 1-13 - Jordan Davis (Georgia)

2021: 3-73 - Milton Williams (Louisiana Tech)

2021: 6-189 - Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)

2017: 6-214 - Elijah Qualls (Washington)

2014: 7-224 - Beau Allen (Washington)

2013: 3-67 - Bennie Logan (LSU)

2012: 1-12 - Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State)

2010: 7-243 - Jeff Owens (Georgia)

LB: 2012: 2-46 - Mychal Kendricks (Cal)

LB: 2017: 5-184 - Nate Gerry (Nebraska)

Linebacker was not easy. The only time the Eagles have used a second-round pick on a linebacker in the Roseman Era came in 2012 when they took Kendricks. He had plenty of highs but even he fell out of favor later in his time with the Eagles. But he did play for six years and had 458 tackles, 40 TFLs and 14 sacks with the Eagles. He makes the team.

The other pick? It was tough. Remember, Jordan Hicks was a 2015 draft pick so he doesn’t count. And after that it was slim pickings. We ended up going with Gerry, a converted college safety from Nebraska. He wasn’t a high level starter but played in four seasons and started 22 games with the Eagles. He was also a major special teams contributor. Who else deserved this spot? The Eagles have to hope Nakobe Dean can stay healthy and prove to be a third-round draft steal.

2022: 3-83 - Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

2020: 3-103 - Davion Taylor (Colorado)

2020: 6-196 - Shaun Bradley (Temple)

2017: 5-184 - Nate Gerry (Nebraska)

2016: 7-251 - Joe Walker (Oregon)

2012: 2-46 - Mychal Kendricks (Cal)

2011: 4-116 - Casey Matthews (Oregon)

2011: 6-193 - Brian Rolle (Ohio State)

2011: 7-237 - Greg Lloyd (UConn)

2010: 4-121 - Keenan Clayton (Oklahoma)

2010: 7-220 - Jamar Chaney (Mississippi State)

CB: 2016: 7-233 - Jalen Mills (LSU)

CB: 2017: 3-99 - Rasul Douglas (West Virginia)

NCB: 2018: 4-130 - Avonte Maddox (Pittsburgh)

Roseman has never drafted a cornerback in the first round and the Eagles haven’t done so since the 2002 draft. The only second-round corner under Roseman was Sidney Jones in 2017 (he would have been a first-rounder without a torn Achilles) and that didn’t work out. Mills wasn’t a star player but the Green Goblin did play five years with the Eagles and was a full-time starter on the Super Bowl team. Douglas didn’t really see his career take off until he left Philly but in his three years did start 18 games and play in 46 with the Birds. He also had five interceptions in his first two years. And Maddox was a very good pick in the fourth round in 2018. He has struggled to stay healthy recently but has been a versatile piece — best at nickel corner — of the defense since getting drafted.

Who else was close? Well, Brandon Boykin did have that six-interception season in 2013 but Maddox earned the nickel spot over him because of the full resume. Kelee Ringo, a fourth-round pick last year, showed some promise as a rookie and is worth following going forward.

2023: 4-105 - Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

2021: 4-123 - Zech McPhearson (Texas Tech)

2018: 4-130 - Avonte Maddox (Pittsburgh)

2017: 2-43 - Sidney Jones (Washington)

2017: 3-99 - Rasul Douglas (West Virginia)

2016: 7-233 - Jalen Mills (LSU)

2014: 4-101 - Jaylen Watkins (Florida)

2012: 4-123 - Brandon Boykin (Georgia)

2011: 3-90 - Curtis Marsh (Utah State)

2010: 4-105 - Trevard Lindley (Kentucky)

S: 2010: 2-37 - Nate Allen (South Florida)

S: 2010: 7-244 - Kurt Coleman (Ohio State)

In Roseman’s first draft class, the Eagles got Allen and Coleman. Allen played in 74 games with 69 starts over five years for the Eagles and had 10 interceptions, over 300 tackles and 29 pass breakups. Coleman’s best season came in 2015 with the Panthers when he had seven interceptions. With the Eagles, the Ohio State product played four years and started 29 games.

Who else? Well, Jordan Poyer has gone on to have a very good career but didn’t do it with the Eagles. There’s some excitement about last year’s third-round pick Sydney Brown but he is now recovering from an ACL tear. But at least he has shown some promise.

2023: 3-66 - Sydney Brown (Illinois)

2021: 6-224 - JaCoby Stevens (LSU)

2020: 4-127 - K’Von Wallace (Clemson)

2016: 6-196 - Blake Countess (Auburn)

2014: 5-162 - Ed Reynolds (Stanford)

2013: 5-136 - Earl Wolff (North Carolina State)

2013: 7-218 - Jordan Poyer (Oregon State)

2011: 2-54 - Jaiquawn Jarrett (Temple)

2010: 7-244 - Kurt Coleman (Ohio State)

2010: 2-37 - Nate Allen (South Florida)

