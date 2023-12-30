Jalen Hurts fined for horse collar tackle against Giants after INT

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness in Week 16 against the Giants.

The fine is from when Hurts horse collar tackled Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson into the end zone after a 76-yard pick-six late in the third quarter.

On the play, Hurts threw the ball to tight end Dallas Goedert, who slipped and fell down. The ball went to Jackson, who was off to the races. Hurts was flagged on the field for the horse collar. The Giants elected to enforce the penalty and go for a 2-point conversion, which they got to pull within two.

Eventually, though, the Eagles were able to pull out a 33-25 win over the Giants to improve to 11-4 on the season.

In addition the fine for Hurts, safety Sydney Brown was also fined $5,807 for an unnecessary roughness earlier in the third quarter when he hit a sliding Tyrod Taylor in the head with his forearm. That penalty negated a holding call from the Giants on the same play.

Brown spoke to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank earlier this week about the challenge of playing his brand of football without getting penalized.

“My whole thing is I want to play within the framework of the game,” Brown said Wednesday. “I don't want to play dirty. That's not my intent. But I don't worry about getting fined when I play, either.

"I'm going to play aggressive and play as fast as I can. But, yeah, you’ve got to balance it.”

