Jason Kelce upstages Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs playoff game

Jason Kelce is a Hall of Fame player, that’s undisputed. He’s also a Hall of Fame Man of the People. Eagles fans witnessed it many times, most vividly at the Eagles Super Bowl parade six years ago. Sunday night, Bills and Chiefs fans at Highmark Stadium got a full dose of Kelce before and during the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Playoff.

It’s no surprise to Eagles fans that Kelce enjoys an adult beverage from time to time. Prior to the game, the Eagles center, on hand to watch little brother Travis take on the Bills, spent some quality time with the Bills Mafia in the stadium parking lots. He even took part in one of the Bills fans’ tailgating traditions: doing shots out of finger holes in a bowling ball.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

And he was off and running. During the second quarter, Travis Kelce scored the first touchdown of the day for the Chiefs, giving them a 10-7 lead. Despite the frigid temperatures in Orchard Park, Jason showed his support in true Jason Kelce fashion.

Shirtless Sexy Batman is a joy to behold, regardless of the weather conditions. Just in case not everyone saw him hanging out of the suite, he took his celebration out of suite to the fans in the stands.

Oh my! Chiefs touchdown by @tkelce and @JasonKelce jumps out the window, slams a beer with #BillsMafia to the delight of @taylorswift13 and the suite. pic.twitter.com/rUJvMw3q24 — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2024

It takes more than a little it of upstage Taylor Swift at any venue on earth, but with all due respect to every Swiftie out there, TayTay is playing second fiddle tonight. If she plays her cards right, maybe Jason will let her jump in on a session for the next Christmas album.