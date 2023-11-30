It's arguably the most famous piece of Philadelphia Eagles fashion ever -- a throwback kelly green varsity-style jacket once sported by Great Britain's Princess Diana on the cover of People magazine and a special edition of the rebooted jacket created a big win for charity and some great comedy for a famous couple.

The regular reboot of the letterman jacket quickly sold out at $400 a pop to the general public earlier this month. But, one special jacket signed by none other than Kylie Kelce -- the first lady of the Birds and wife of superstar Jason Kelce -- fetched a much higher price tag.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When bidding ended last week, someone had agreed to pay $100,000 to buy the Kylie Kelce modeled and signed jacket. Proceeds from the sale go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The buyer wasn't immediately clear, but they came on hard after -- amid a bidding war -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator and star Rob "Mac" McElhenney posted on social media that he had bid $62,000 to support "such a wonderful organization" while paying homage to the Eagles' center.

Because @eaglesautism is such a wonderful organization I’ve raised my bid to represent the best player in the @NFL #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Yhj4F3PNdv — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 20, 2023

We now know who bid $100,000 to own a Kylie Kelce-signed version of it and all McElhenney had to do to find out the answer was look in his own home.

The X page for Jason Kelce and his brother Travis' "New Heights" podcast summed it up this way: “The Gang Starts a Bidding War.”

That's right, it turns out that the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and huge Eagles fan was outbid by none other than his own wife and co-star, Kaitlin Olson.

Go Birds! Love these two guys and this fantastic organization. @KaitlinOlson I’ll work on being a better communicator 😬 https://t.co/JbLdSskiaw — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 29, 2023

McElhenney, who plays "Mac" on "Always Sunny" told the Kelces that he had gotten a text from someone that read: "I’ve been the one bidding against you, bozo."

"It turned out that I live with this person," McElhenney said just before Olson popped onto screen.

"An inside job," a surprised Jason Kelce shouted.

Olson then said that with proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation, she wanted the jacket -- well, that and that the Di jacket just looks better on women.

"The jacket looks great on your wife," Olson said to Jason Kelce, "It's clearly for women, I want it. He says nothing about it."

Olson said her "moron" husband should have just "filled her in" on his bidding since they share a bank account.

Once McElhenney figured out his wife was bidding him up, she suggested a new top price. Olson also said she was tempted to bid $87,000 to pay homage to Travis Kelce, before her husband nixed that idea.

"He will not be wearing the jacket ever," Olson said.

Before the interview ended, everyone -- including Travis Kelce -- said "Go Birds!" since it was all in good fun for charity.

As for the gear... The jacket became a part of pop culture history after Princess Di wore it in a photo used for the cover of the June 13, 1994 cover of People.

This is how People described how that cover came to be in a story posted last month:

"As the story goes, the Princess of Wales received the jacket from the Eagles’ statistician Jack Edelstein after they connected at the funeral for Princess Grace of Monaco in 1982. Before she became a movie star and married Prince Rainier, Grace Kelly was a Philadelphia native and family friend of Edelstein.

"The statistician got to talking with Princess Diana and learned her favorite colors were green and silver — the shades of the Eagles team.

"After their meeting, Edelstein promised to send Diana some gear — and came through with a package that included the now-iconic bomber."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.