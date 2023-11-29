Mixed news on Eagles' initial injury report of 49ers week

Mixed news from the Eagles’ initial injury report of the week.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited at practice Wednesday, but tight end Dallas Goedert did not participate.

Because the Eagles held a walkthrough, injury designations are estimates of what a player’s status would have been in a full practice.

Johnson missed the Bills game with groin soreness that he began experiencing Sunday morning. An MRI revealed no significant damage in the area where he had surgery after the Super Bowl.

Goedert missed the Chiefs and Bills games with a fracture in his forearm that he suffered in the Cowboys game. He said in the locker room Wednesday he feels like he’s close to returning – “I don’t feel injured but the doctors say I still am” – but he’ll have to wait until at least Thursday to try to practice. The Eagles kept him off IR, which means they believe he's likely to be able to play by the Cowboys game a week from Sunday.

Defensivce starters Fletcher Cox and Zach Cunningham, who both left the game early Sunday, both were listed as non-participants Wednesday. Cox is dealing with a groin injury of his own, and Cunningham has a hamstring.

The Eagles aren’t particularly deep at off-ball linebacker, with only Nicholas Morrow and Christian Ellis currently healthy on the 53-man roster. Ben VanSumeren has been a practice squad call-up the last three weeks – he played 30 special teams snaps Sunday – but is out of game-day activations. Shaq Leonard visited the Eagles Wednesday but as of now hasn’t signed anywhere. The Eagles do have a roster spot open, most likely for either Leonard if he signs here or VanSumeren if he doesn't.

With Cox out and Milton Williams inactive with a concussion from the Chiefs game, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter both played career-high snap counts Sunday. The good news is that even though Cox didn’t practice, Davis is listed as limited with a hamstring and Williams was also limited with a concussion, which means he’s in the final phase of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Also listed as non-participants were tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and safety Justin Evans (knee). Evans remains on IR. The Eagles opened his practice window back on Nov. 14, so they only have until next Thursday to either activate him, revert him to season-ending IR or release him. Evans began the season as a starter but hasn’t played since the Rams game.

Others listed as limited were A.J. Brown (thigh), Julio Jones (knee) and DeVonta Smith (knee) and D’Andre Swift (ankle).

The Eagles are scheduled for a full practice on Thursday.