NFL won't consider banning Eagles' patented Brotherly Shove

The Brotherly Shove isn’t going away.

The Eagles’ patented short-yardage play – loved by fans, hated by opponents – will not be barred by the NFL this offseason, according to NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

Despite speculation throughout the 2023 season that the league might move to outlaw the controversial play, Vincent said on a conference call with reporters Thursday there won’t be a proposal at the owners’ meetings next week to ban it.

According to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, who was on the call, Vincent said, “After lengthy discussions … leave it alone. The Eagles do it well.”

Dianna Russini of the Athletic reported in September that commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to ban the so-called tush push.

Goodell later denied that report – “I haven’t taken a position on that one” – and said he wanted to see more data about whether the play caused more injuries than conventional short-yardage plays. He later said the data didn’t indicate more injuries.

Vincent spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Eagles, intercepted 28 passes and made five Pro Bowls. He’s worked in the league office since 2010.

Largely thanks to the Brotherly Shove, Jalen Hurts converted 92.6 percent of his carries on 3rd- or 4th-and-1. He was 15-for-17 on third down and 10-for-10 on fourth down.

The rest of the league combined was 587-for-812 on 3rd- or 4th-and-1 for 72.3 percent.

Hurts’ 92.6 percent success rate was highest among NFL quarterbacks last year and 2nd-highest among all players. Rams Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams was 14-for-15 for 93.3 percent.

“You’ve seen it across the league that people can’t do it like we can do it,” Nick Sirianni said back in October. “They can’t do it like we can do it.

“So I’m making my plug right there. Like, don’t ban this play. Like, if everyone could do it, everybody would do it.”

It remains to be seen how successful the Eagles will be running the play without Jason Kelce, who retired. Kelce and the other interior offensive linemen were the primary forces who push Hurts from behind through defenders and past the sticks or into the end zone.

Kelce said late last season – speaking theoretically at the time - that he didn’t expect much of a dropoff if the Eagles had to run the play without him because the power that Hurts generates with his legs is such an important part of the play.

In his four-year career, Hurts has converted a league-high 67 of 75 plays on 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1, many on conventional keepers.

If a formal proposal had been made for the owners to consider this week at the owners’ meetings in Orlando, it would have taken 24 of 32 votes to ban the play.