Nick Sirianni ‘thrilled' as Eagles officially announce Kellen Moore hire

The Eagles made it official on Monday afternoon, announcing the addition of veteran coach Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator.

With the announcement, the Eagles also released the following statement from head coach Nick Sirianni:

"As an accomplished offensive coordinator, a former NFL player, and a Heisman finalist, Kellen has shown a tremendous ability to lead an offense at every level of the sport while gaining the trust and respect of his players and teammates. He is an incredibly smart football coach whose depth of knowledge of the game has helped him become a talented playcaller in this league. During Kellen's tenure as an NFL coach, he has helped to develop some of the best quarterbacks in the league and directed some of its best offenses. We are thrilled to have Kellen join our team."

While the Eagles haven’t announced their full 2024 staff yet — they’re still working on filling it — they have officially announced both coordinators: Moore as OC, Vic Fangio as DC.

Moore, 35, was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and held the same position in Dallas from 2019-22. The Eagles actually interviewed Moore for their head coaching vacancy in 2021 before hiring Sirianni.

Last month, at the year-end press conference, Sirianni revealed a new power dynamic with the coaching staff and let it be known that the Eagles were looking for a new offensive coordinator to “be in charge of the offense” after firing Brian Johnson. Sirianni will seemingly be a CEO-type of head coach in 2024.

The phrase Sirianni mentioned most in that presser about the next OC: Fresh ideas.

“Some of the things that we want to do as a team is grow in a lot of different areas and grow with some of the guys that have been in here with me for a while,” Sirianni said on Jan. 24. “So, it’s about coming up with fresh ideas and doing some things different. That’s exactly where we are right now.

“Brian being at that position — unfortunately, he’s the one that is leaving at this particular time. But I can’t tell you how much I appreciate him as a coach. We’ve had a lot of success here in the past three years, and Brian has contributed a lot to that.

“But like I said, it’s now about bringing in fresh ideas, some different thoughts than what a lot of the guys — sometimes when you’re with a group of guys, like we’ve been together for three years, that group of guys, but in addition to that, it was a couple of the other guys that I’ve been with for multiple years, as well. Just wanted to bring in some fresh ideas, and that’s where we are with that.”

In addition to that, Sirianni also talked about the importance of blending some of what has been successful with the Eagles’ offense over the past three seasons with the fresh ideas brought by the new offensive coordinator. So that means marrying up Sirianni’s concepts with Moore’s before the 2024 season.

If you’re wondering how much control Moore is going to have over the offense, it’s worth noting that the Eagles are reportedly hiring Doug Nussmeier as their quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier has worked under Moore for several seasons in Dallas and then in Los Angeles.

