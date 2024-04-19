Trending
2024 NFL Draft

On the Clock: Our live NFL Mock Draft 2024

On this year's On the Clock, Dave Zangaro, Reuben Frank, Barrett Brooks and Mike Mulhern make all the selections for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share
NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the 2024 NFL Draft draft just around the corner, our panel of football experts got together for a complete first-round mock draft.

Watch the full video below:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

- Dave Zangaro

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

- Reuben Frank

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

- Barrett Brooks

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

- Mike Mulhern

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

- Dave Zangaro

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

- Reuben Frank

7. Tennessee Titans: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

- Barrett Brooks

8. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Mulhern: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

- Mike Mulhern

9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

- Dave Zangaro

10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

- Reuben Frank

11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

- Barrett Brooks

12. Denver Broncos: Mike Mulhern: Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo

- Mike Mulhern

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

- Dave Zangaro

14. New Orleans Saints: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

- Reuben Frank

15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

- Barrett Brooks

16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

- Mike Mulhern

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

- Dave Zangaro

18. Cincinnati Bengals: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

- Reuben Frank

19. Los Angeles Rams: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

- Barrett Brooks

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

- Mike Mulhern

21. Miami Dolphins: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

- Dave Zangaro

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

- Reuben Frank

23. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

- Barrett Brooks

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

- Mike Mulhern

25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

- Dave Zangaro

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

- Reuben Frank

27. Arizona Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

- Barrett Brooks

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

- Mike Mulhern

29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

- Dave Zangaro

30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

- Reuben Frank

31. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

- Barrett Brooks

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

- Mike Mulhern

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Saquon Barkley 7 hours ago

How Saquon Barkley has already been impressing Jalen Hurts

NFL Draft Apr 18

What is an NFL mock draft? Here are the origins and a look at 2024

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

2024 NFL Draft
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us