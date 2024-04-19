On the Clock: Our live NFL Mock Draft 2024

With the 2024 NFL Draft draft just around the corner, our panel of football experts got together for a complete first-round mock draft.

Watch the full video below:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

- Dave Zangaro

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

- Reuben Frank

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

- Barrett Brooks

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

- Mike Mulhern

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

- Dave Zangaro

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

- Reuben Frank

7. Tennessee Titans: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

- Barrett Brooks

8. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Mulhern: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

- Mike Mulhern

9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

- Dave Zangaro

10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

- Reuben Frank

11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

- Barrett Brooks

12. Denver Broncos: Mike Mulhern: Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo

- Mike Mulhern

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

- Dave Zangaro

14. New Orleans Saints: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

- Reuben Frank

15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

- Barrett Brooks

16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

- Mike Mulhern

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

- Dave Zangaro

18. Cincinnati Bengals: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

- Reuben Frank

19. Los Angeles Rams: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

- Barrett Brooks

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

- Mike Mulhern

21. Miami Dolphins: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

- Dave Zangaro

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

- Reuben Frank

23. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

- Barrett Brooks

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

- Mike Mulhern

25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

- Dave Zangaro

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

- Reuben Frank

27. Arizona Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

- Barrett Brooks

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

- Mike Mulhern

29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

- Dave Zangaro

30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

- Reuben Frank

31. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

- Barrett Brooks

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

- Mike Mulhern

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube