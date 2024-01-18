Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Hollis Thomas on Nick Sirianni, problems on defense and the Eagles' collapse on the latest Takeoff podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

00:00 - Hollis Thomas
01:30 - Should Sirianni stay or go?
02:56 - Breaking down the Eagles' bizarre loss to the Bucs
07:00 - Did the defense not believe in the coaching staff?
08:58 - Eagles made a mistake changing defensive coordinators
12:53 - Who's more to blame: players or coaching staff?
15:00 - Should the Eagles replace both of their coordinators?
17:40 - Eagles' body language during the loss was concerning
20:12 - Eagles' roster regressed from the Super Bowl season
22:49 - How do the Eagles bounce back from this disaster?
25:36 - Brian Johnson's offense never worked
27:14 - Who had the bigger collapse: Cowboys or Eagles?
31:23 - Putting the Eagles' disappointing season into perspective

Takeoff with John Clark
