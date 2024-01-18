Hollis Thomas on Nick Sirianni, problems on defense and the Eagles' collapse on the latest Takeoff podcast

00:00 - Hollis Thomas

01:30 - Should Sirianni stay or go?

02:56 - Breaking down the Eagles' bizarre loss to the Bucs

07:00 - Did the defense not believe in the coaching staff?

08:58 - Eagles made a mistake changing defensive coordinators

12:53 - Who's more to blame: players or coaching staff?

15:00 - Should the Eagles replace both of their coordinators?

17:40 - Eagles' body language during the loss was concerning

20:12 - Eagles' roster regressed from the Super Bowl season

22:49 - How do the Eagles bounce back from this disaster?

25:36 - Brian Johnson's offense never worked

27:14 - Who had the bigger collapse: Cowboys or Eagles?

31:23 - Putting the Eagles' disappointing season into perspective

