Hollis Thomas on Nick Sirianni, problems on defense and the Eagles' collapse on the latest Takeoff podcast

00:00 - Hollis Thomas
01:30 - Should Sirianni stay or go?
02:56 - Breaking down the Eagles' bizarre loss to the Bucs
07:00 - Did the defense not believe in the coaching staff?
08:58 - Eagles made a mistake changing defensive coordinators
12:53 - Who's more to blame: players or coaching staff?
15:00 - Should the Eagles replace both of their coordinators?
17:40 - Eagles' body language during the loss was concerning
20:12 - Eagles' roster regressed from the Super Bowl season
22:49 - How do the Eagles bounce back from this disaster?
25:36 - Brian Johnson's offense never worked
27:14 - Who had the bigger collapse: Cowboys or Eagles?
31:23 - Putting the Eagles' disappointing season into perspective
