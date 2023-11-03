The star-studded new Eagles Christmas album is out for pre-sale

Back by popular demand, Philly’s favorite pro-athlete-slash-troubadours have released another Holiday album.

The follow-up to last year’s wildly successful “A Philly Special Christmas,” this year’s album is entitled “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” available for pre-sale today here.

Like the first album, Eagles offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson welcome special guests, including West Philly native Lady Alma, soul goddess, Grammy Hall of Famer (and also Philadelphia born and raised) Patti LaBelle, and none other than Jason’s little brother, Travis Kelce.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

No word to this point on whether Travis brought his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in for any recording sessions.

The first single (available to listen on Spotify) is the Mariah Carey classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” where Mailata takes lead vocals.

Arranged in a lower key than the original (of course), Mailata puts his stamp on the holiday staple.

One song from the album will be released every Friday until the full album release December 1.

Also appearing on the album will be Eagles teammate Jordan Davis, who showed off his pipes in front of his teammates last summer at the team’s annual rookie show, where team sends its new players to the stage to show off their talents.

Eagles first round draft pick @jordanxdavis99 went by the name DJ Oreo, loves music and directed the Georgia marching band in college



So can he sing?



Check him out tonight at the Eagles rookie show!

Wait for it 😂

🎥 @Jay_MostWanted pic.twitter.com/GD7g4FTLbg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 29, 2022

Not bad! If he can tackle Rick James, he shouldn’t have a problem in the studio.

Proceeds from the album benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Last year sales of their first album raised more than one million dollars.