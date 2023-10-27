Watch live: Sirianni speaks to media ahead of the Eagles' Week 8 matchup with the Commanders

Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media on Friday morning as the Eagles gear up for an NFC East matchup with the Commanders in Week 8.
Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once the press conference begins.
Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.