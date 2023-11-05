Watch: Roseman's incredibly passionate reaction to final play of Eagles-Cowboys

Has anyone’s heart rate returned to normal yet? Anyone?

The final moments of Eagles-Cowboys were enough to drive anyone to the point of insanity.

It felt like the Eagles tried and tried (and tried and tried and tried) to give this game away. But they held on. They are rolling into the bye week with a league-best 8-1 record.

And you can argue they *still* haven’t played their best football yet.

It’s nuts.

Do you know what’s better than the Eagles locking up their eighth win of the season, though?

Howie Roseman’s reaction to it.

A video was captured of Roseman on the sideline in the final seconds … which led to his reaction to the win. It was explosive. It was passionate. It was … how every single person felt the moment the clock ran out.

You see consistent passion from Nick Sirianni on the sideline. You hear every single week how players are glad they won but are ready to focus on what's next. You see a reaction to an important win like this from the general manager. We are so lucky to know that this organization, from top to bottom, cares.

It’s not just a job for them. They want to win. They want to do everything possible to come out on top.

It’s so very special.

What a time to be an Eagles fan.

Go Birds.