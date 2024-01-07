A.J. Brown suffers knee injury, questionable to return

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

He is officially questionable to return.

Brown, 26, caught a pass from Hurts and fumbled at the end of a nine-yard gain when he got injured. Brown stayed down on the turf for a couple minutes before he gingerly walked off the field on his own power.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After a brief stay in the blue medical tent, Brown walked into the locker room on his own power.

As a reminder, in order for the Eagles to win the division and get the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they need to win and also have the Cowboys lose to the Commanders.

The Eagles’ Pro Bowl receiver is having a tremendous 2023 season. Entering Sunday, Brown had 105 catches for 1,447 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With his nine-yard catch, Brown is 41 yards shy of breaking his personal career high in yards and the franchise record. Brown set that record last season with 1,496.

During the week, Brown broke his media silence, speaking to reporters for nearly 13 minutes. He expressed his frustration and backed the coaching staff. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Brown apologized to his teammates for making them speak on his behalf. Several of his teammates said Brown’s speaking this week gave the team a boost.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube