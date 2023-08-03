The touching reason why DeMarcus Ware sang the national anthem at Browns-Jets game

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the national anthem at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

DeMarcus Ware became a star for his ability to get to the quarterback.

But just days before his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ware showed off one of his other talents.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos pass rusher sang the national anthem before kickoff of the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff!



📺: NBC and @Peacockpic.twitter.com/vwxlL0CdUK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 4, 2023

There's a touching reason why Ware sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2023 NFL preseason opener, too.

He did so to honor his late Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas. Ware and Thomas used to sing the anthem together on the sideline before games.

"He's not here right now and I knew he was gonna be there with me out there singing," Ware told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark. "So it meant so much."

DeMarcus Ware sang the National Anthem for Demaryius Thomas. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AeTVpCMKT — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

Thomas, a 10-year NFL wide receiver, died of complications related to a seizure disorder in December 2021. He was 33 years old.

Ware and Thomas were teammates in Denver for three seasons from 2014-16. They were both key parts of the 2015 Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50.

Ware, 41, was elected to the Hall of Fame following a 12-year NFL career, playing nine seasons with Dallas and three with Denver. A nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection, Ware ranks 13th all time with 138.5 sacks.

Ware will be enshrined, along with the rest of the 2023 class, into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton.

Here are some notable rule changes that will be in effect for the 2023 NFL season.