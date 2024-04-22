Tom Brady taking the hot seat for Netflix's first ever live roast

The G.O.A.T. is gearing up for the G.R.O.A.T.

Tom Brady will step into the hot seat for Netflix's first ever live roast, which is aptly titled "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement Monday morning on "TODAY" and also shared that comedian Kevin Hart would host the event.

Check out the trailer:

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.



Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/52ql1QvdV2 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2024

"We're coming for you, pretty boy," "RoastMaster General" Jeff Ross says to Brady in the trailer.

"I'm un-roastable," Brady responds, following it up with a patented "Let's go!"

The trailer also says there will be no "Brady Rule," alluding to an NFL rule change aimed at protecting NFL quarterbacks after Brady suffered a season-ending torn ACL with the New England Patriots in 2008.

When is the Tom Brady Netflix roast?

"The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5.

How to watch Tom Brady Netflix roast

Netflix will stream the event live, making it the first ever live, unedited and uncensored roast on TV or streaming.

Tom Brady Netflix roast host and guests

Hart will be joined by "an all-star lineup of surprise guests" to roast Brady, according to Netflix.