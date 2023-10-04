What would you rather have -- a Tom Brady rookie card or a DeVonta Smith jersey?

For most Philadelphia Eagles fans, the answer is easy. But when the person possessing the rookie card is the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself, negotiations can get tricky.

That was the dilemma that a young boy named Gavin faced last Saturday at Fanatics' "Topps Hobby Rip Night" at Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks in Linwood, N.J. The event featured Brady, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Travis Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Brady, who had his own rookie card that was said to be worth at least $1,000, offered Gavin the card for the Eagles jersey he was wearing. Gavin quickly accepted the offer, removed the jersey off his back and handed it over to Brady for the card.

“That’s a thousand-dollar card right there. Keep that card for a while,” Brady told the boy.

Brady later presented the kids-sized jersey to Hart, an Eagles fan and Philadelphia native.