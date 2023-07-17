Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson named to ‘Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Justin Jefferson will be Griddying in the Madden 99 Club this year.

The Minnesota Vikings star became the first player named to the prestigious group for “Madden NFL 24,” getting the highest-possible rating in the game.

It only took Jefferson three NFL seasons to crack the 99 Club. He made the Pro Bowl in each of those campaigns and has improved each year. In 2022, he was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards to go along with eight receiving touchdowns.

The 24-year-old said he’s aspired to be in the 99 Club since he was a kid and even took it upon himself to improve his rating in the game.

Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to🤯🤯 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) July 17, 2023

Jefferson is the highest-rated receiver in this year’s “Madden.” Here is how he compares to the rest of the top 10:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 99

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, 98

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, 97

T-4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 96

T-4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 96

6. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: 94

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans: 93

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: 92

T-9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 91

T-9. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns: 91

Give us your Top 🔟



See ALL of the #Madden24 WR ratings 👉 https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/fCgoLLLmzG — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

“Madden” also unveiled its top safeties for the upcoming game on Monday. Derwin James of the Los Angeles Charges came away with the best rating at the position with a 95.

The last line of Defense‼️



Top 🔟 Safeties in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/BlifA8KFKv — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

Other positional ratings will be released throughout the week. Notably, edge rushers will get their ratings on Tuesday, running backs will get theirs on Wednesday, cornerbacks will get theirs on Thursday and quarterbacks will get theirs on Friday.