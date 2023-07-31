When is the Hall of Fame Game? How to watch NFL preseason opener

Are you ready for some football?

A little under six months after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, the NFL returns this week with its first preseason game ahead of the new 2023 season.

As is tradition, the preseason opener will be played in Canton, Ohio, just days before the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is enshrined.

Before the NFL preseason kicks off, here's what to know about the 2023 Hall of Fame Game:

Who is playing in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

This year's Hall of Fame Game features the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. It's been more than two decades since either team played in the Hall of Fame Game, with Cleveland last appearing in 1999 and New York in 1992.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Aaron Rodgers unfortunately won't make his unofficial Jets debut against the Browns. Head coach Robert Saleh said if Rodgers plays at all in the preseason, it would be in the team's finale against the New York Giants.

Where is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, is the site of the Hall of Fame Game. The venue is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Jets and Browns will square off on Thursday, Aug. 3.

What time does the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game start?

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on?

The Hall of Fame Game will air on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How to stream the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game live

Fans can stream the preseason action on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC app.

Here are some notable rule changes that will be in effect for the 2023 NFL season.