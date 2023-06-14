Which players are holding out in 2023? Saquon Barkley, Chris Jones top list

NFL players are back on the field. Well, most of them.

Some notable players have skipped mandatory minicamps this week while holding out for a new contract.

Holdouts have long been an annual tradition in the NFL, with last year's training camp absentees including DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

Familiar names are missing in action this week, accruing daily fines of up to $49,374 for their unexcused absences while their contract dispute is unsettled. Here's a look at those who are holding out during minicamps.

What NFL players are holding out in 2023?

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB

Saquon Barkley is seeking money and respect.

"At the end of the day, it's all about respect," Barkley recently told reporters. "That is really what it is."

That...and money.

Barkley was fourth in the NFL last season with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards, and he was instrumental in the passing game as a checkdown option for Daniel Jones with 57 receptions for 338 yards. The Giants placed a franchise tag on the 26-year-old running back, guaranteeing him just over $10 million for the 2023 season if he chooses to accept it, or agrees to another deal, by the July 17 deadline. Barkley has not ruled out the possibility of sitting out the 2023 season if his contract demands are not met, but the two sides have continued working on a deal.

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: The latest on #Giants RB Saquon Barkley (including using better and more accurate words than I did yesterday) and why all eyes are on July... pic.twitter.com/jpa0fpXk3A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT

Chris Jones wants to get paid more than every defensive tackle not named Aaron Donald.

Donald, the Los Angeles Rams star tackle, makes more than $31 million per year, so that leaves a wide range in negotiations. But Jones earned his pay day by recording 15.5 sacks last season as the defensive anchor of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection and finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Negotiating an extension of that magnitude and making it fit within the cap takes time, and the Chiefs are open to an extension this summer, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

But with no deal in place, Jones was a no show at Tuesday's minicamp.

Chris Jones just posted this on his IG and I believe this was a pretty intentional clip considering his post sack celebration. Pay the man! pic.twitter.com/GLmiqi3Zk4 — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) June 13, 2023

Lawrence Guy, New England Patriots, DT

Lawrence Guy has a new agent...and now he wants a new contract.

The 12-year veteran defensive tackle signed a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021 that had the potential to range in total value from $11.5 million to $24 million, per ESPN. The 33 year old is set to make a base salary of $2 million this season, with per game roster bonuses of $58,800 plus an additional $3.5 million in incentives. Guy, a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, had two sacks and 46 tackles last season while playing 44.5 percent of defensive snaps.

He was MIA at Patriots minicamp, with reports that his absence was contract related. Bill Belichick shed no light on the situation, as expected.

Bill Belichick, asked by @PhilAPerry about Lawrence Guy's reported hold out.



"What ever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I'm not going to talk about contracts, personal situations, or injuries."



Then flashes a big ole smile and the presser ends.@ABC6 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/cdFNsvmgJI — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) June 13, 2023

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings, DE

A Vikings defense that allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL last season could look even worse without Danielle Hunter.

The three-time Pro Bowler had 10.5 sacks last season, his fourth season with a double-digit total in sacks. The 28-year-old defensive end has skipped voluntary offseason workouts and is now missing mandatory minicamps as he seeks a new contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings are receiving trade calls centered around Hunter.