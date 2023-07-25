It’s a good time to be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Justin Herbert was the latest signal-caller to get paid, reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

The deal makes Herbert the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value ($52.5 million), just edging out Baltimore Ravens 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson ($52 million) and Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts ($51 million).

With Herbert now at the top of the list, here’s a look at the highest-paid players for the upcoming season:

Who are the highest-paid NFL players for 2023?

It’s no surprise that the list of the NFL’s 20 highest-paid players is littered with quarterbacks. The top 15 players in average annual salary are all signal-callers.

Prior to Herbert’s record-setting deal, the aforementioned Jackson led the way with his five-year, $260 million deal, which topped Hurts' five-year, $255 million contract that was signed just days earlier.

Just behind Hurts is Aaron Rodgers, who is the only other player with an average annual value of over $50 million.

Three other quarterbacks round out the top seven: Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just outside the top level, coming in at No. 8 with an average salary of $45 million. The reigning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP is somehow underpaid, considering the players who make more than him.

To find the first non-quarterback, you have to go all the way to Aaron Donald at No. 16. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle – and four-time Defensive Player of the Year – has an average salary of $31.67 million.

Here’s a complete look at the top 20 (per Spotrac):

1. Justin Herbert, Chargers QB: $52.5 million

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: $52 million

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: $51 million

4. Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB: $50.27 million

5. Russell Wilson, Broncos QB: $48.52 million

6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB: $46.1 million

7. Deshaun Watson, Browns QB: $46 million

8. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: $45 million

9. Josh Allen, Bills QB: $43 million

T-10. Daniel Jones, Giants QB: $40 million

T-10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB: $40 million

T-10. Matthew Stafford, Rams QB: $40 million

13. Derek Carr, Saints QB: $37.5 million

14. Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB: $35 million

15. Jared Goff, Lions QB: $33.5 million

16. Aaron Donald, Rams DT: $31.67 million

17. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: $30 million

18. Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB: $29.5 million

19. T.J. Watt, Steelers OLB: $28.002 million

20. Davante Adams, Raiders WR: $28 million

Here are some notable rule changes that will be in effect for the 2023 NFL season.