Here's a list of every first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft

One round down, six to go.

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft was held on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The night started just as everyone anticipated with the Chicago Blackhawks taking 17-year-old Canadian phenom Connor Bedard No. 1 overall. The drama really began with the Anaheim Ducks at the No. 2 pick, which was ultimately used on Swedish center Leo Carlsson.

A pair of Americans heard their name called next, as Michigan center Adam Fantilli went third to the Columbus Blue Jackets and U.S. NTDP center William Smith went fourth to the San Jose Sharks.

The Montreal Canadiens closed out the top five by selecting the draft's first defenseman in David Reinbacher, although goaltender Carey Price had some trouble announcing the pick.

Oopise...Carey Price forgot the name of the player the Habs were drafting 😂 pic.twitter.com/dFGNTY1kS5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 28, 2023

Other first-round highlights included Russian winger Matvei Michkov falling to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 7, the Predators taking UConn winger Matthew Wood 15th, three more U.S. NTDP players getting picked and zero trades being made.

Before the draft continues with Rounds 2 through 7 on Thursday, here's a look back at the first 32 picks:

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL) Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden) Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA) San Jose Sharks: William Smith, C, USA U-18 (NTDP) Montreal Canadiens: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Swiss) Arizona Coyotes: Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia-Jr.) Philadelphia Flyers: Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia) Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP) Detroit Red Wings: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL) St. Louis Blues: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2) Vancouver Canucks: Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden-Jr.) Arizona Coyotes: Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia-Jr.) Buffalo Sabres: Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL) Pittsburgh Penguins: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw (WHL) Nashville Predators: Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA) Calgary Flames: Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL) Detroit Red Wings: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden-Jr.) Winnipeg Jets: Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL) Chicago Blackhawks: Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18 (NTDP) Seattle Kraken: Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia) Minnesota Wild: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA) Philadelphia Flyers: Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL) New York Rangers: Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP) Nashville Predators: Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon (WHL) St. Louis Blues: Otto Stenberg, C, Frolundra Jr. (Sweden-Jr.) San Jose Sharks: Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL) Colorado Avalanche: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL) Toronto Maple Leafs: Easton Cowan, RW, London (OHL) St. Louis Blues: Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas (Sweden) Carolina Hurricanes: Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL) Colorado Avalanche: Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia-Jr.) Vegas Golden Knights: David Edstrom, C, Frolundra Jr. (Sweden-Jr.)

