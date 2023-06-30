Mann, a 6-foot-6 defenseman, ‘thankful' for family moment as Flyers' draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Matteo Mann heard his name called in the seventh and final round of the 2023 NHL draft, a nice applause broke out from a section of the Bridgestone Arena stands.

The nervous wait made the moment that much more celebratory.

Mann, a towering 6-foot-6, 230-pound defenseman, saw his dream realized Thursday when the Flyers selected him at 199th overall to wrap up their draft work.

"I talked with them a few times before the draft and then at the combine, as well," Mann said. "I felt like they had pretty high interest in me, so it was a definitely team I was keeping my eye on throughout the rounds."

He hugged his family and loved ones before making his way down to the draft floor. He was able to quickly see his father Trent Mann, who is the assistant general manager of the Senators.

"I have around 10, 15 people that have kind of been with me throughout the week," Mann said. "We were fortunate enough that we were sitting in the same row, so just a small cheer. It was nice to have my family there and kind of each member who supported me in a different way throughout my life growing up. I'm definitely thankful they were there with me."

To wrap up their 2023 draft, Flyers took defenseman Matteo Mann. 6-6, 230, out of the QMJHL. pic.twitter.com/1yEO1JPQ4j — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) June 29, 2023

The Flyers know there's a good bit of rawness to Mann, but you can't teach his size. The 18-year-old righty shot was the 84th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. In 45 games this season with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Mann had five assists and a minus-23 rating.

"My game is bringing a presence to the ice," he said. "I think that's what I do. Every game I play is bring a presence and make it known that guys coming around the net, guys coming out of the corners, it's not going to be easy for them. I think that's why my game is effective."