Flyers take a Flyer with Cates-like compete in 6th round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Flyers added a Leamington Flyer on Day 2 of the NHL draft at Bridgestone Arena.

The club selected Ryan MacPherson in the sixth round Thursday at 172nd overall. He's a 6-foot, 167-pound center who played this season in the GOJHL, a lower level of junior hockey.

With the Leamington Flyers, MacPherson put up 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) in 49 games. Leamington won the Sutherland Cup and MacPherson was a big reason why. He led the league's playoffs in scoring with 38 points over 24 games.

Flyers amateur scouts Rick Pracey and Dennis Patterson saw him a lot. MacPherson is slated to play for Penticton in the BCHL next season before heading to New Hampshire in 2024-25. His twin brother Connor MacPherson is taking the same route.

"He has obviously got a little bit longer path going to Penticton next year and then to college," assistant general manager Brent Flahr said of the Flyers' sixth-round pick. "Real good motor. Pracey compares him a little bit to Noah Cates as far as the compete and the way he plays a two-way game.

"At that point in the draft, it was a no-brainer. Those are the kind of guys I typically like to target later just for the longer path and you have time to develop them."