Couturier suffers injury, exits in 1st period of Flyers vs. Islanders

Sean Couturier exited the Flyers' home game Monday night against the Islanders after taking a hard hit from Ryan Pulock in the first period.

The 31-year-old center left with 7:39 minutes remaining in the opening frame. Couturier slammed awkwardly into the boards while playing the puck.

He did not return for the start of the second period. There was no immediate word on his status.

New York had a 2-1 lead at first intermission.

Sean Couturier went up the tunnel after taking this hit from Ryan Pulock. pic.twitter.com/7iyyUHG5ld — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 1, 2024

Couturier was just promoted to the Flyers' first line heading into the matchup with the Islanders. After Monday night, the Flyers have six games remaining. They entered the night holding the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot.

Missing Couturier for any time would be a loss for the Flyers considering he's their captain and most experienced forward on the roster.

