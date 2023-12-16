Hart relieved to have answers on illness he has dealt with ‘for a while'

VOORHEES, N.J. — Carter Hart found it frustrating and puzzling to be sick so often.

Sitting in his locker stall after morning skate Saturday, he expressed some relief.

The Flyers' goalie had found answers.

"It has been going on for a while," Hart said. "I used to never get sick and now I think I've been sick three times in the last month, so something is going on. It's good that we got to the bottom of it and figured it out. Now I can take the right steps to treat it and fix it and feel better going forward.

"Knowing what has been going on makes sense. Now that we know, we can fix it. Feeling better today and doing the right things collectively as a group here with the medical staff to fix it and feel better."

Hart respectfully declined to disclose the issue. He was back on the ice Saturday and said he's good to back up Samuel Ersson tonight when the Flyers host the Red Wings (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

The 25-year-old missed Thursday's game because of his undisclosed illness. He missed the Flyers' back-to-back set against the Ducks and Kings in California last month with what he thought was food poisoning.

Now he's uncertain if it was actually food poisoning.

"I don't know," Hart said. "[The illness] could have been related, for sure. It has been similar symptoms to what has been going on the last two times, as well."

Hart also missed a practice before the season because he was sick. He has had illness-related absences in prior seasons, as well. It's unknown if those were related to his current issue.

"Just kind of something that has been going on for a little while," Hart said. "Just kind of comes on and off periodically. Finally got to the bottom of it and taking care of it, addressing and fixing the issue.

"It's just dealing with it, taking care of it and I'm on the right track to get rid of this. Hopefully get past it and feel a lot better going forward."

After morning skate, Hart looked noticeably thinner. He said he has lost a fair amount of weight but wasn't concerned about gaining it back.

Hart was able to serve as the backup to Ersson for the Flyers' game Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart's father John was in attendance as the Flyers held a dads' trip for the players and staff. The dads were also in attendance Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

"It was too bad that my dad didn't get to see me play on the dads' trip, but at least he was here keeping me company when I was sick," Hart said. "At least I got to spend good time with him.

"To find out the results with my dad made it a lot easier."

Over his last three starts, Hart has gone 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. On the season, he's 9-6-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. He has surrendered three or fewer goals in 14 of his 16 decisions.

