Flyers players dress as Rocky in 2024 Stadium Series arrival

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Flyers arrived to MetLife Stadium in style.

Perfect Philly style.

The players dressed up as Philadelphia icon Rocky Balboa. You sure can't go wrong with that choice.

And they nailed the fit.

"We wanted something that people from Philly were going to like and get behind," Joel Farabee said before the Flyers' 2024 Stadium Series matchup Saturday against the Devils (8 p.m. ET/NBC). "It's pretty fun to just do something like this, planning it out over the course of the season was pretty fun. We were super excited to kind of run in here and just get things going."

Scott Laughton gave kudos to the Flyers' public relations staff.

"Our PR team did a great job," Laughton said.

Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton and the Flyers dressed as Rocky as they arrived. pic.twitter.com/bWwrbyOvBn — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 17, 2024

