Fun facts and matchups as the Flyers' 2023-24 schedule is released

The first season under the Flyers’ new front office will officially kick off Oct. 12 in Columbus, Ohio.

The club opens the 2023-24 campaign on a Thursday night when it visits the Blue Jackets. After a trip to Ottawa, Ontario, the Flyers return to Philadelphia for their home opener Oct. 17 against the Canucks.

At a decorated press conference in May, Keith Jones was introduced as Flyers president of hockey operations, while Danny Briere was named full-time general manager after two months of holding the job under an interim status.

The Flyers’ vision has shifted toward rebuilding for the future. The organization has missed the playoffs in three straight years for the first time since 1989-90 to 1993-94, when it went five straight seasons without a postseason berth.

"We have a lot of work to do," Jones, the former Flyers player and broadcaster, said in May. "I am thrilled to be able to give back to this city what it's given to me.

"I am promising you that we're going to get it right, together. This is not my team. This is our team. And I look forward to working with everybody, everyone that's here. The Philadelphia Flyers are coming back."

How will the Flyers start this new era actually on the ice? Let's get into the schedule:

• The Flyers have two straight road games to start the season. Last season, they opened with consecutive home games. In 2021-22, they started on a four-game homestand.

• The Flyers have 12 back-to-back sets.

• The Flyers go nine days without a game from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 (All-Star break included during that stretch).

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive home games is four and it happens three times.

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive road games is five and it's broken up by the holiday break.

• The Flyers play the Capitals and Islanders only three times apiece.

Aside from the season and home openers, here are some fun and notable matchups:

• Oct. 19 — The Flyers welcome Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

• Nov. 18 — The Flyers host the defending champion Golden Knights.

• Nov. 19 — Ivan Provorov makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center with the Blue Jackets.

• Nov. 24 — The always-popular Black Friday home matinee comes against the Rangers.

• Dec. 4 — The rival Penguins make their first of two trips to Philadelphia.

• Jan. 21 — Claude Giroux and the Senators make their first of two trips to Philadelphia.

• Feb. 17 — The Flyers head outdoors for a matchup with the Devils at MetLife Stadium.

• March 4 — Kevin Hayes makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center with the Blues.

• March 30 — Projected No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks visit Philadelphia.

Below is the Flyers' full regular-season schedule, with start times in Eastern. The preseason schedule can be found here.

