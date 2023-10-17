Couturier alleviates concern, set to play in Flyers' home opener

Sean Couturier was able to smile two and a half hours before puck drop Tuesday night.

His first home opener in two years wasn't spoiled by an injury.

After missing practice Monday with an undisclosed issue, the Flyers' first-line center declared himself fine to play against the Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

"I feel good, ready to go, excited to see the fans," Couturier said pregame. "It has been a long time, so it should be fun."

When asked if the injury was related to his pair of back surgeries, Couturier said "not at all."

As the Flyers opened the season on the road last week, Couturier played in his first two regular-season games since December 2021. He had been out of game action for almost 22 months because of two back procedures.

The Flyers had a day off Sunday before holding a practice Monday open to the fans at the Wells Fargo Center. John Tortorella said Couturier was "banged up." The head coach was "not sure" about the severity of the injury.

"It was just precautionary, get that extra day and feel better today," Couturier said. "It is what it is, but it's part of the business."

On Monday, Couturier received some treatment and said he considered himself day to day.

Given what he has endured since December 2021, if the issue is general soreness, Couturier wouldn't mind that this season.

"It might just be that, too, I'm 30 now, I'm not in my 20s anymore," he said with a laugh. "Maybe that's what it is, it has been a while. But that's kind of what I miss the most about the game, though, is going through that grind. Here I am, Game 3. It's fun."

With Couturier good to go, Tortorella decided to sit Morgan Frost against Vancouver. Prospects Bobby Brink and Tyson got the nod for the home opener.

