GRAMMY Award-nominated group set to perform at Stadium Series before Flyers-Devils

What's outdoor hockey without a little live music to get the party started?

The NHL on Wednesday announced the platinum-certified, GRAMMY Award-nominated group Jonas Brothers will be performing at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, February 17.

They will have two performances throughout the evening starting with a pregame concert before Flyers-Devils, featuring a full set of their greatest hits. The group will later return to the stage during the second intermission of the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state,” Jonas Brothers said to the NHL. “We’re super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans.”

The Garden State natives (and Devils fans) just wrapped the 2023 leg of their tour, The Tour, this past weekend in New York.

Tickets for the Stadium Series will now include admission for the pregame concert, which is scheduled to begin 6:30 p.m. ET. The puck is still set to drop 8:00 p.m. for the rivalry matchup between the Flyers and Devils.

The NHL announced additional entertainment news for the weekend will be revealed in the near future. It will most likely surround the Rangers-Islanders matchup happening the following day on Sunday, Feb. 18. That game is set to begin 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for both games are available for purchase here.

Game coverage will be on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and SN360 and TVAS2 in Canada.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube