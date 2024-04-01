Couturier suffers injury, exits in 1st period of Flyers vs. Islanders

Sean Couturier exited the Flyers' home game Monday night against the Islanders after taking a hard hit from Ryan Pulock in the first period.

The 31-year-old center left with 7:39 minutes remaining in the opening frame. Couturier slammed awkwardly into the boards while playing the puck.

He did not return for the start of the second period. There was no word on his status after the game, a 4-3 overtime loss for the Flyers.

Sean Couturier went up the tunnel after taking this hit from Ryan Pulock.

Couturier was just promoted to the Flyers' first line heading into the matchup with New York. After Monday night, the Flyers have six games remaining. They're one point ahead of the Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division, but Washington has played three fewer games.

Missing Couturier for any time would be a loss for the Flyers considering he's their captain and most experienced forward on the roster.

