Germany midfielder Svenja Huth retires from international soccer ahead of 2024 Olympics

SINSHEIM, GERMANY – OCTOBER 27: Svenja Huth of Germany looks on during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between Germany and Wales at PreZero Arena on October 27, 2023 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Germany midfielder Svenja Huth announced her retirement from international soccer Sunday ahead of the Paris Olympics.

With 88 games played for Germany since 2011, Huth was the third most-experienced member of the squad that booked its place at the Olympics with a third-place finish in the Nations League last month.

Huth won the 2013 European Championship with Germany and the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She scored 14 international goals.

Huth said in a statement that she enjoyed her time with the national team but it was “physically and mentally challenging and draining” to continue playing.

Huth will continue to play for her club team Wolfsburg, where she was a Champions League runner-up last season. She is a two-time Champions League winner and three-time German Bundesliga champion.

