3 key questions ahead of USMNT vs. Ghana international friendly

EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – OCTOBER 14: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States shakes hands with Head coach Gregg Berhalter as he exits the match during the second half of an international friendly match against Germany at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on October 14, 2023 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. men's national team just had no chance against Germany on Saturday, losing 3-1 in Julian Nagelsmann's first game as manager.

Gregg Berhalter just had no answer from a tactical standpoint as he watched a relatively weaker-than-usual German squad carve through the U.S. defense. If it wasn't for Matt Turner in goal, the scoreline could've been much worse.

But the U.S. will get the chance to bounce back on Tuesday when it plays Ghana in Geodis Park, home of Nashville SC. Ghana is coming off a lackluster 2-0 loss to Mexico on Saturday, so both teams are looking to gain revenge before the next international break in November.

These three questions from a U.S. perspective may tell the story:

Which four players will comprise the backline?

Saturday's lineup vs. Germany saw Joe Scally as right back, Sergino Dest as left back and Chris Richards and Tim Ream as the two central defenders. Maybe one could argue it deserves another shot due to their lack of chemistry together, but it probably shouldn't return.

Though it wasn't a high bar, Fulham defender Ream stood out the most, especially with his usually stout on-ball abilities. Cameron Carter-Vickers fared better in 25 minutes than Richards did in 65, so that should be the CB pairing vs. Ghana.

Dest is best when he launches upfield from the right flank, so he shouldn't be stuck at LB. Instead, Scally should either be moved to the left or one of Dejuan Jones or Kristoffer Lund should get the nod with no Antonee Robinson in the squad.

Will Gio Reyna get more minutes in another start?

Berhalter started Reyna vs. Germany and gave him the first half to impress before coming off at the interval. Reyna played as a right center midfielder for most of his minutes but occasionally drifted elsewhere. Still, it was clear that the U.S. benefits from his creative abilities in midfield. Whether it's finding runs in behind or operating in the half spaces, his skill set is unique to the squad.

It also wasn't shocking that Folarin Balogun looked a real threat with Reyna alongside him compared to recent games since Berhalter's return. Reyna is coming off an injury at the club level and is continuously building fitness, but he deserves to get another run as a starter.

Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah also got the starting nod vs. Germany, but neither operate as true defensive midfielders and that was evident with their inability to keep possession and calm things down.

Who will provide the offensive spark?

Christian Pulisic delivered a true "Captain America"-esque goal when he curled in an upper-90 shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen that stunned audiences. But if it wasn't for that moment, the U.S. didn't create the same number of chances as Germany.

That was to be expected given the talent at Germany's disposal, but Ghana should be a team the U.S. defeats due to the Black Stars' lack of quality and depth across the squad that was called up for October.

Only Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, both playing in the English Premier League, provided a vertical threat in their loss to Mexico. The U.S. should have enough to also get a win like its Concacaf rivals, but it'll likely need more than a Pulisic wondergoal to do it. Let's see if Balogun, Tim Weah or another source steps up.

