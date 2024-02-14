Bay FC signs Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CFF for world-record fee

TOPSHOT – Zambia’s forward #17 Racheal Kundananji celebrates scoring her team’s third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group C football match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bay FC continues to make splashes across the National Women's Soccer League.

After recently landing Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona and Scottish defender Jen Beattie from Arsenal, the club on Tuesday announced the signing of Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji, which reportedly is worth a world-record transfer fee.

“The first African player, male or female, to break a world transfer record”



Mwaiseni to #BayFC, @KKundananji ! 🇿🇲🔥https://t.co/ghZospome9 — Bay Football Club (@wearebayfc) February 13, 2024

Kundananji, 23, became the most expensive women's transfer after arriving from Spanish club Madrid CFF for $860,000, BBC reported. The initial fee is worth $785,000 with another $75,000 in add-ons.

Bay FC did not disclose the official figure but quoted BBC's report on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Equalizer was the first to report the figure involved, with ESPN and The Athletic reporting similar numbers, citing sources.

Kundananji was signed through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

“She is a tremendous talent with dynamic attacking qualities and an incredible physical profile who has produced for both club and country," Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. "Racheal has a composure in-front of goal and a natural ability to score with different types of finishes and from various locations.

"We believe she will continue to grow and develop at our club, showcasing her skillset and adding to the array of exciting attacking talent we have here.”

The 5-foot-7 forward represented Zambia in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring one goal during the three group-stage games. Overall, she has 10 goals in 18 games for Zambia and netted 33 goals in 43 Liga F games since joining Madrid CFF in 2022.

"I want to give the [Bay FC] fans what they want - to enjoy the games, to enjoy seeing me playing and scoring," Kundananji told BBC South Africa.

Bay FC will begin its inaugural NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 16, when it takes on Angel City in Los Angeles.