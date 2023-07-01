You can't have a World Cup without an official song to pair with it.

And with the 2023 Women's World Cup approaching on July 20, there's now an official anthem to accompany the journey 32 teams will embark on in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA on Wednesday unveiled the official song of the 2023 World Cup titled "Do It Again" by BENEE and Mallrat, which is available to download and stream on all major music platforms.

“Do It Again”, the Official Song of the #FIFAWWC by @BENEEMUSIC ft. @lilmallrat is here! 🤩🎶 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 28, 2023

The collaboration is a fitting one given the backgrounds of the two artists. BENEE is from Grey Lynn, Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand and Mallrat from Brisbane, Australia.

FIFA described the anthem as a "vibrant and infectious anthem that promises to captivate fans worldwide and provide an unforgettable soundtrack to the tournament."

The song will be performed at the tournament's opening ceremony on July 20 at Eden Park, New Zealand's national stadium, right before the first game gets underway.

New Zealand will be hosting Norway in a Group A matchup at 3 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.