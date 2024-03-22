How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final

It's time for a new installment to a classic rivalry.

The U.S. men's national team will face Mexico in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final after both teams won their respective semifinal games.

The USMNT were pushed to the brink but eventually pulled off a 3-1 win over Jamaica in extra time. Mexico, on the other hand, cruised past Panama 3-0 in regulation, and El Tri could've scored more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It'll be a rematch of the first ever Concacaf Nations League final in 2021, when the U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 after Christian Pulisic's extra-time penalty.

The U.S. is also seeking a three-peat in the tournament after winning the second edition 2-0 over Canada in 2023.

Here's what to know about the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final between the U.S. and Mexico:

When is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

The U.S. and Mexico will meet on Sunday, March 24.

What time is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

Kickoff time is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final?

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the venue for the contest.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Mexico Nations League final

The game will be streamed on Paramount+ in English.

What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?

Mexico currently is ranked the No. 15 men's international team, as of FIFA's latest update on Feb. 15. The U.S., for comparison's sake, moved down a spot to No. 13.