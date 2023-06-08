Inter Miami ticket prices skyrocket after Lionel Messi joins MLS club

Lionel Messi is coming to America.

But once the Argentinian soccer star arrives, it's going to be expensive to see him play.

It's still unclear exactly when the 35-year-old footballer will first take the pitch for Inter Miami, but that didn't stop ticket prices from skyrocketing over the 24 hours after his signing became official.

Inter Miami ticket prices soared on Wednesday to 16 times more expensive than they were the day before Messi signed, according to TickPick. The get-in price for their July 21 match was $29 before signing Messi, then it jumped to $477 after the deal.

The Athletic reported that Messi could make his debut on July 21 for Inter Miami's match against the Mexican team Cruz Azul.

Tickets for the MLS season have increased thanks to Messi's arrival, too. The cheapest ticket for Inter Miami's match against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 25 is now $347 on SeatGeek, up from the $99 price on Monday.

For the rest of the 2023 season afterJuly 21, ticket prices for Inter Miami games range from a low of $145 (on Oct. 21 against Charlotte FC in North Carolina) to a high of $487 (on Sept. 3 against LAFC in Los Angeles).

You can see Inter Miami's full schedule here and take a look at all the ticket prices on SeatGeek here.

Andrés Cantor breaks down why Lionel Messi made the move to Miami and why it's such a big deal for Major League Soccer.