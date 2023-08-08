The world's premier soccer league -- the English Premier League -- is back.

Will Pep Guardiola and Manchester City lift the league title for the fourth consecutive season? Or will a new contender finally pip the Citizens and end their reign?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal came mightily close last season, but that chase ultimately fell apart when injuries decimated the squad late in the year despite being No. 1 longer than City.

The Gunners will again be in the conversation to win it all, especially after beating City in the Community Shield, with other teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea also looking to be in the mix.

Though the answer won't be revealed until next May, there will be ample time to sort the contenders and pretenders as the games unfold.

Here are all the key dates to jot down for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign:

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

The weekend of Friday, Aug. 11, to Monday, Aug. 14, is opening matchday for all 20 teams.

Manchester City and newly promoted Burnley will meet in the first fixture on Friday, with Manchester United and Wolves rounding out the action on Monday.

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season end?

Sunday, May 19, 2024, will be the last day of the Premier League season. All teams will kick off their games at the same time.

What dates will the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League run from?

The Champions League, Europe's ultimate club competition, will start with group action, which begins on Sept. 19-20 and ends on Dec. 12-13. Knockout stage dates in 2024 are TBD. The final, set for June 1, 2024, will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are the four teams representing the Premier League in the competition.

What dates will the 2023-24 Europa League and Europa Conference League run from?

Group play for the Europa League, Europe's second-tier competition, and Europa Conference League, the third tier, will each go from Sept. 21 until Dec. 14. Knockout stage dates in 2024 are TBD.

The Europa League final will be held at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, though the date is not confirmed. The Conference League final, to be played on May 29, 2024, does not have an official venue yet.

Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham, last year's Conference League champions, will represent the Premier League in the Europa League. Aston Villa is the lone team in the Conference League.