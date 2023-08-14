Trending
Philadelphia Union

Union set for showdown with Messi, Inter Miami

Tuesday night will be a sellout in Chester, Pennsylvania

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Subaru Park will be abuzz Tuesday when the Union take on superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the semifinals of Leagues Cup.

"This is the biggest game that our stadium has ever had," Union head coach Jim Curtin said Sunday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on Apple TV+. Tickets were sold out by Saturday afternoon for the venue in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Messi and company arrived to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

"To have Lionel Messi here in a semifinal, an elimination game," Curtin said, "is something that's incredible for the city."

Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, has eight goals through five games of Leagues Cup action with Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union 6 hours ago

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF arrive in Philly to take on Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi 14 hours ago

Union prepare to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

The Union haven't lost since a July 8 MLS matchup with the Galaxy.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia UnionLionel Messi
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us