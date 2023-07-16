The best moments so far of Lionel Messi's presentation with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will finally don the Inter Miami jersey as he was formally introduced by the Major League Soccer team on Sunday.

LEO IS THE NEW NUMBER 10

The stadium lights have been turned down low, the chants have ceased, and all eyes are on the center stage. 'The Unveil' has begun.

Celebrities like Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz prepared a welcoming message to the legend as he made his way to the center stage.

La PresentaSÍon by Royal Caribbean https://t.co/65qgCXyLiK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

As soon as Messi stepped onto the stage, fans played their best paparazzi roles as white flashes inundated the stands at the stadium.

As soon as Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas introduced the new number 10. Leo Messi grabbed the mic and uttered some words of wisdom for Miami fans:

“First of all I want to thank the people of Miami for all this love and welcome. I am very excited and happy to be here in Miami with you. I want to thank Jorge, David, his family, for the welcome. I really want to start training, competing, I come with the desire that I always had to compete, to win, to help the club continue to grow. I hope that during this time they will accompany us as they have since the season began," Messi said.

“I have no doubt that we will do our best to meet the objectives. I am very happy to have chosen this city with my family, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot, we are going to have a great time and very nice things will happen. Thank you all very much for this day,” Messi added.

MESSI IS IN THE BUILDING

BRACE YOURSELVES! The man everyone has been waiting for has arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium ahead of his big unveiling:

As we've typical seen since his arrival to South Florida, Messi is joined by his wife Antonella and his three kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

GATES ARE OPEN

After a brief weather delay, the team finally opened the gates and the celebration has begun

Music is loud, fans are cheering and we're just moments away from the big announcement.

Gates are now open, show set to start at 8PM ET! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kXzhRVN6Pc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

BUSQUETS JOINS MESSI

Inter Miami also introduced Sergio Busquets, who previously played with Messi for FC Barcelona and has agreed to deals with the MLS franchise.

Bienvenido BUSÍ 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ikp762vhTE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

MESSI AND BECKHAM UNITE

We also had a very special moment between David Beckham and Lionel Messi ahead of the big presentation.

✨ Libertad para soñar ✨ pic.twitter.com/76PSDLcoK0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

THE CONCERT

While all eyes were on Messi's imminent presentation, the MLS side organized an evening of special entertainment featuring a concert by Camilo and Osuna for all those that decided to weather the storm and lightning strikes.