US-hosted Copa America 2024 logo unveiled by Conmebol

The official logo for the Copa America 2024 tournament is here.

The 48th edition of the quadrennial tournament that usually features South American teams will be hosted by the United States, which is part of a "strategic collaboration agreement" between Concacaf and Conmebol.

Now we know what the logo will look like for the tournament, as Conmebol on Monday unveiled the official design.

¡La nueva imagen de la CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ hará vibrar al continente entero! 🤩🏆#VibraElContinente — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 17, 2023

The colors and imagery represent the United States, hence the usage of red, white and blue, stars from the nation's flag and red stripes that serve as the background -- shaped like a ball -- for the Copa America trophy.

The "USA 2024" lettering at the bottom is also red and blue.

Defending champions Argentina -- also the reigning World Cup winners -- will be among the 10 Conmebol nations playing. Concacaf will have six additional teams in the mix.

The highly anticipated tournament will begin on June 20 and run through the final on July 14. The full schedule, host cities and venues have not been released yet, however.

The United States -- which hosted Copa America in 2016 -- is also hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.