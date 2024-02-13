USMNT to play Colombia in June exhibition in Maryland

EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – OCTOBER 14: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the first half of the international friendly match between Germany and United States at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on October 14, 2023 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

The game, announced Tuesday, is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. may play an additional exhibition a few days later. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay at Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

Miami’s Hard Rock stadium will host the final game in the 2024 Copa América tournament.