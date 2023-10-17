USMNT routs Ghana 4-0 in friendly with all first-half goals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 17: Gio Reyna #7 of the United States celebrates scoring with Christian Pulisic #10 during the first half against Ghana during an international friendly at GEODIS Park on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Talk about a goal fest.

The U.S. men's national team got over its 3-1 loss to Germany on Saturday rather quickly, as it put on a first-half show vs. Ghana on Tuesday. The USMNT scored all four of their goals in the first half in a commanding rout.

Ghana, coming off to a 2-0 loss to Mexico on Saturday, put out a stronger starting XI that included Inaki Williams as the No. 9 and Jordan Ayew at left wing, but the U.S. attack proved to be too much to handle.

Gio Reyna, who had a positive first half vs. Germany before being substituted, scored in the 10th minute when he capitalized off a deflection.

Then Christian Pulisic scored a penalty in the 19th after Tim Weah was fouled rather clumsily by Ghana left back Gideon Mensah, who came off at halftime after a rough showing.

Folarin Balogun made it three goals in 12 minutes when he made a pure gunman move in the box. Weah stole the ball on the right edge of the box before crossing it to Balogun, who swiveled from his right foot to the left and smashed it home.

Reyna then got his brace in the 39th minute off a peculiar moment. The U.S. were awarded an indirect free kick in the penalty box after an illegal touch by Ghana, which the 20-year-old slotted home despite a crowded net.

It marked Reyna's first brace for the U.S., though he didn't get the chance to shoot for a hat-trick as he, Balogun and Pulisic made way for Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie and Brendan Aaronson at the half.

The U.S. didn't have the same quality of opportunities in the second half, with the best moment coming from a substitute.

Lennard Maloney, 24, made his first appearance for the U.S. when he replaced Johnny Cardoso. Maloney plays for newly promoted Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim and is the club's first ever USMNT-capped player.

The USMNT will return to action in the November international break.

