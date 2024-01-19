USWNT midfielder and Women's World Cup champion Sam Mewis retires from soccer at 31

Sam Mewis is hanging up her cleats.

The 31-year-old United States women's national team midfielder announced her retirement on Friday, citing a long-standing knee injury.

"With both sadness and clarity, I am retiring from professional soccer," Mewis wrote in a statement posted to social media. "Unfortunately, me knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires. Though this isn't what I wanted, it's clear that this is the only path forward for me."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mewis, a Massachusetts native, earned a Women's World Cup title with the USWNT in 2019. She appeared in six of the team's seven games in the competition, chipping in a team-high four assists to go with two goals. Mewis assisted on Rose Lavelle's goal in the 69th minute of the final against Netherlands, which helped cement a 2-0 victory.

Mewis did not play with the USWNT at the 2023 Women's World Cup. She underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in 2021, and the injury lingered throughout the rest of her playing career.

"I plan to share more about the journey of my injury someday," she wrote. "I know that there are many athletes who have faced the unique struggle of stepping away from the sport early and I think these stories deserve to be told - and heard. But in the meantime, even in great disappointment, there are silver linings."

Overall, Mewis scored 24 goals across 83 caps with the USWNT.

"The Tower of Power" was also a champion at the club level. She won four NWSL titles during her time with the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage and Kansas City Current. Abroad, she took home the women's FA Cup with Manchester City in 2020 and scored in the competition's final against Everton.

As part of her retirement announcement, Mewis shared that she will be leading women's soccer coverage with the Men In Blazers media network.

"My sincerest thanks to all of you and I'll see you soon!" she wrote.