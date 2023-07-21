Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combine for USWNT's first goal in 2023 Women's World Cup

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

The U.S. women's national team is on the board in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Less than 15 minutes into Friday night's opener against Vietnam, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combined for a highlight-reel score.

Morgan fought off a defender to make an impressive one-touch feed into the box for Smith, who beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed strike.

It was the first World Cup goal for the 22-year-old Smith, who plays for the NWSL's Portland Thorns.

The 14th-minute score gave the Americans a 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.