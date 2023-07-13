Caps in soccer explained for 2023 Women's World Cup

A common term you might see during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is something called "caps."

No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player or person is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their standing with their respective senior national team.

Let’s take a deep dive into the phrase’s history and how it is used today:

What do caps mean in soccer?

Caps in soccer refer to the number of appearances a player has made with their senior national team, so their club is not affiliated with this number.

The term is said to have originated from the United Kingdom, where players were awarded physical caps to mark their involvement in international matches. Though those physical caps are a thing of the past, it is still one of the highest honors a player can achieve in the sport.

How does a player earn a cap?

A player can earn a cap only by playing in an international game. Simply being named to the squad is not enough, as a player must log minutes in a certain game to count.

What types of games count as a cap?

According to FIFA’s regulations handbook, caps are only awarded in International “A” games, which are the following: World Cup games, World Cup qualifiers, continental competitions and its qualifying games, friendly games between senior national teams and Olympic games and its qualifiers.

Who has the most caps in women's soccer history?

Going into the 2023 World Cup, USWNT's Kristine Lilly has the most caps in women's soccer history with 354. But since she's retired, a player still playing is gradually closing the gap.

Here's a look at the top five:

Kristine Lilly, USA: 354

Christine Sinclair, Canada: 323

Carli Lloyd, USA: 316

Christie Pierce, USA: 311

Mia Hamm, USA: 276

Who has the most caps in USWNT history?

As seen above, the USWNT dominates the list of most caps in women's soccer. Kristine Lilly retains the top spot with 354, so here's a look at the top five:

Kristine Lilly: 354

Carli Lloyd: 316

Christie Pierce: 311

Mia Hamm: 276

Julie Foudy: 274

Which current USWNT player has the most caps?

For current USWNT players, only one has recorded more than 200 caps. Two, however, are extremely close to eclipsing that mark.