Here's when to see the 2023 Women's World Cup final

The 2023 Women's World Cup will crown a championship this weekend after a grueling and intense month of soccer in Australia and New Zealand.

Through the tournament's group stage and into the knockout rounds, soccer fans saw history in the making.

Spain notched two historic wins on the way to its first Women’s World Cup final. The country had never won a quarterfinals match prior to the 2023 tournament. La Roja checked that box off besting the Netherlands, 2-1. The win over Sweden in the semis on Tuesday was also a first for the national women’s team.

England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time ever on Wednesday when the Lionesses defeated co-host Australia in front of a sell-out crowd in Sydney.

Here's everything you need to know before watching the two countries make more history this weekend:

When is the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

The Women's World Cup final will be played on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT. The game will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Who is in the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

The World Cup final pits Spain against England.

La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal match on Tuesday while the Lionesses took down Australia 3-1 in the second semifinal a day later.

When is the third-place Women's World Cup match?

The third-place match will take place on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET. The game will be held at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Sweden faces Australia in the third-place match of the 2023 Women's World Cup.