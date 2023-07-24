Italy, Germany and Brazil pick up victories in Women's World Cup openers

Italy, Germany and Brazil earned wins in their respective opening matches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Italy, Germany and Brazil started their 2023 Women's World Cup journeys on the right foot on Monday.

Italy and Argentina opened the action at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, in the closest match of the day.

The two sides were scoreless through the first 86 minutes before Italian midfielder Cristiana Girelli finally broke the stalemate with a stunning header that gave La Azzurre a 1-0 win.

Germany and Morocco then kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, in what turned out to be a much more one-sided affair.

German captain Alexandra Popp secured a brace with goals in the 11th and 39th minutes.

Winger Klara Bühl then put Germany up 3-0 in the 46th minute, and things continued to go downhill for Morocco throughout the second half. The team surrendered a pair of own goals before German forward Lea Schüller added one last goal in the 90th minute to cement a 6-0 final.

Monday's slate concluded at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia, with Brazil facing Panama.

Brazilian winger Ary Borges had a first-half brace, heading in a terrific cross from Debinha in the 19th minute and putting home a rebound in the 39th minute.

The Canaries added more flair to start the second half with forward Bia Zaneratto scoring off a back-heel assist in the 48th minute. Borges later earned the first hat trick of this year's Women's World Cup with another header in the 70th minute to wrap up a 4-0 triumph.

All six teams that played on Monday have some time off before returning to the pitch. Here is a look at each country's next group games: