USWNT, Sweden to battle for spot in Women's World Cup quarterfinals

One more subpar performance may end the U.S. women's national team's run in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Next up in the USWNT's World Cup journey is Sweden, the No. 3-ranked nation by FIFA, in the Round of 16. Facing such a powerhouse this early in the knockout stages is the cost the team has to pay for underwhelming outings in Group E that saw them finish second.

The USWNT mustered a 3-0 win vs. Vietnam and drew to the Netherlands 1-1 before tying again to Portugal in a scoreless affair. They might not have even qualified for the knockout rounds had Portugal's late attempt clanged off the post.

Sweden, though, finished first in Group G in relatively comfortable fashion. The nation won all three games against Italy, Argentina and South Africa thanks to scoring nine goals and conceding just once, so momentum is currently on its side.

The winner would then meet Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday, Aug. 11. Japan topped Group C -- which comprised Spain, Zambia and Costa Rica -- in dominating fashion, winning all three games with 11 goals scored and zero conceded.

This story will be updated...