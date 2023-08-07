When and where is the next FIFA Women's World Cup after 2023?

The tournament flag and ‘Beyond Greatness’ logo are displayed prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a historic one.

Not only does the tournament feature an expanded field of 32 teams for the first time, but it also has games taking place across two different nations.

Australia and New Zealand combined to become the first joint hosts of the Women’s World Cup. Each of the eight prior iterations of the event were held in just a single country.

But for the U.S. women's national team, it was historic for all the wrong reasons. The USWNT lost to Sweden via a penalty shootout in the Round of 16, making it the nation's earliest exit in the tournament in nine tries. All previous tournaments resulted in a medal, whether it be gold, silver or bronze.

Now, though, all eyes are on what lies ahead for the team. Should the U.S. rebuild its squad further? Should there be a managerial change? There are a plethora of questions, but the nation can't seek revenge until the next tournament.

So, with the championship match at Sydney Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20 still ahead, where will the Women’s World Cup be off to next? Here’s what to know about the next Women’s World Cup.

When is the next FIFA Women’s World Cup after 2023?

The Women’s World Cup will make its return in 2027.

Where is the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re still months away from finding out the location of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. We do, however, know the handful of potential sites.

There are four hosting bids for the 2027 tournament: Brazil, South Africa, a joint bid from Mexico and the United States, and a joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Among the prospective sites, only the U.S. and Germany have hosted the Women’s World Cup previously. The U.S. was the site of consecutive tournaments in 1999 and 2003, while Germany hosted in 2011.

When will the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup location be determined?

The FIFA Congress will determine the 2027 Women’s World Cup site via vote on May, 17, 2024.

How many teams will qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup?

Just like it was for the first ever time in 2023, the 2027 Women's World Cup will also feature 32 teams. FIFA initially announced the 32-team expansion in 2019 and said it would apply to all future editions.

Which countries have hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Here’s a look at where every Women’s World Cup was played:

1991: China

1995: Sweden

1999: United States

2003: United States

2007: China

2011: Germany

2015: Canada

2019: France

2023: Australia and New Zealand