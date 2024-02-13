What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce told each other during on-field embrace after Super Bowl

It will go down as one of the lasting scenes of Super Bowl LVIII.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a special moment on the Allegiant Stadium field.

And now we know what was said between the pop megastar and future Hall of Fame tight end.

The NFL on Tuesday released mic'd-up footage of their on-field embrace, where Kelce thanked Swift for making it to the Big Game in Las Vegas.

Kelce: "Thank you for coming, baby."

Swift: "Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you."

Kelce: "Thank you for the support."

Swift: "How did you do that?"

Kelce: "Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best. Was it electric?"

Swift: "It was unbelievable."

After a string of four straight Eras Tour shows in Tokyo, Japan, Swift was able to make it back to the United States in time to see Kelce play in his fourth Super Bowl. And she, along with 123 million others, witnessed an all-time finish.

Kansas City made a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation to force just the second overtime in Super Bowl history. After San Francisco opened OT with a field goal, the Chiefs drove down the field and won the game on a walk-off touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wideout Mecole Hardman.

The big question now is whether Swift will be able to make an appearance at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, which also happens to be Valentine's Day, despite her tight schedule. The 14-time Grammy Award winner is set to resume touring in Australia on Friday.

More than 123.4 million people watched as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday.